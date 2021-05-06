Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Cummins (CMI), Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) and Expeditors International (EXPD)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cummins (CMI), Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) and Expeditors International (EXPD).

Cummins (CMI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk assigned a Hold rating to Cummins on May 4 and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $260.97, close to its 52-week high of $277.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $280.00, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

In a report issued on May 4, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Douglas Dynamics, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Douglas Dynamics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

Expeditors International (EXPD)

In a report issued on May 4, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird assigned a Hold rating to Expeditors International, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.48, close to its 52-week high of $115.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 95.5% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Old Dominion Freight, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expeditors International is a Hold with an average price target of $105.00, which is a -7.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

