Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Caterpillar (CAT), Generac Holdings (GNRC) and Oshkosh (OSK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Caterpillar (CAT), Generac Holdings (GNRC) and Oshkosh (OSK).

Caterpillar (CAT)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $232.30, close to its 52-week high of $237.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caterpillar with a $230.42 average price target, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Generac Holdings, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $316.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Generac Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $370.73, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

Oshkosh (OSK)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh today and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.35, close to its 52-week high of $130.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oshkosh is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $136.17, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on April 16, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $146.00 price target.

