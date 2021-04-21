Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF), Cargotec (OtherCYJBF) and CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on BW Offshore (BGSWF), Cargotec (CYJBF) and CNH Industrial (CNHI).

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore on April 19 and set a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, CGG Veritas, and TechnipFMC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $7.84 average price target.

Cargotec (CYJBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec on April 19 and set a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.55, close to its 52-week high of $49.85.

Eliason has an average return of 61.1% when recommending Cargotec.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is ranked #2468 out of 7459 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cargotec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.97.

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Hold rating on CNH Industrial on April 19 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.90, close to its 52-week high of $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CNH Industrial with a $18.00 average price target, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

