Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Autoliv (ALV) and Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Autoliv (ALV) and Siemens AG (SIEGY).

Autoliv (ALV)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv on December 2 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.48, close to its 52-week high of $94.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Peugeot.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.31, which is a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

In a report issued on December 2, Rochus Brauneiser from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG, with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Brauneiser is ranked #7027 out of 7124 analysts.

Siemens AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.86.

