Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Autoliv (ALV) and Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Autoliv (ALV) and Siemens AG (SIEGY).

Autoliv (ALV)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv on December 7 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.78, close to its 52-week high of $94.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 47.7% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Ferrari.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $88.58 average price target, implying a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

In a report issued on December 7, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG, with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.30, close to its 52-week high of $76.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.39.

