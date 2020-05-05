Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: AO Smith (AOS) and ACCO Brands (ACCO)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AO Smith (AOS) and ACCO Brands (ACCO).

AO Smith (AOS)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on AO Smith. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 38.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

AO Smith has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.25.

ACCO Brands (ACCO)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, One Stop Systems, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACCO Brands with a $13.50 average price target.

