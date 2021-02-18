Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Antero Midstream (AM), Sunoco (SUN) and Aegion (AEGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Antero Midstream (AM), Sunoco (SUN) and Aegion (AEGN).

Antero Midstream (AM)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Hold rating on Antero Midstream yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.15, close to its 52-week high of $9.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Crestwood Equity, and EnLink Midstream.

Antero Midstream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Sunoco (SUN)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sunoco. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.78, close to its 52-week high of $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 61.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunoco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.60.

Aegion (AEGN)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Aegion. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.00, close to its 52-week high of $26.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BioHiTech Global, Capstone Turbine, and Badger Meter.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aegion is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

