Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Allegion (ALLE) and Sunrun (RUN)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Allegion (ALLE) and Sunrun (RUN).

Allegion (ALLE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on Allegion today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Trane Technologies.

Allegion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $119.40, which is a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Sunrun (RUN)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Sunrun today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 46.6% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunrun is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.60, which is a 108.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

