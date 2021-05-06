Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Johnson Controls (JCI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Johnson Controls (JCI).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

In a report released yesterday, Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Allegiant Travel Company, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $234.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfennigwerth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Pfennigwerth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegiant Travel Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $288.00, implying a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell reiterated a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy yesterday and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.06, close to its 52-week high of $81.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Old Dominion Freight, and Schneider National.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cheniere Energy with a $86.60 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

In a report issued on May 2, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.47, close to its 52-week high of $64.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.91, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

