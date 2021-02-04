Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Agco (AGCO), Cummins (CMI) and Xylem (XYL)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agco (AGCO), Cummins (CMI) and Xylem (XYL).

Agco (AGCO)

In a report released today, Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Agco, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.76, close to its 52-week high of $118.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CNH Industrial, Raven, and Deere.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agco with a $116.40 average price target, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Cummins (CMI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Hold rating to Cummins today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.54, close to its 52-week high of $254.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 63.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cummins is a Hold with an average price target of $244.00, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Vertical Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Xylem (XYL)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on Xylem today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xylem is a Hold with an average price target of $96.25.

