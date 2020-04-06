Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: ABB (ABB) and Clariant AG (OtherCLZNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on ABB (ABB) and Clariant AG (CLZNF).

ABB (ABB)

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie downgraded ABB to Hold on April 3 and set a price target of CHF19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.47, close to its 52-week low of $14.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #4836 out of 6213 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ABB is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $17.63.

Clariant AG (CLZNF)

In a report issued on April 3, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG, with a price target of CHF22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.11, close to its 52-week low of $15.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #4781 out of 6213 analysts.

Clariant AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.72.

