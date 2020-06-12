Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: WPX Energy (WPX) and PPL (PPL)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WPX Energy (WPX) and PPL (PPL).

WPX Energy (WPX)

In a report released today, Irene Haas from Imperial Capital maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Haas has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Haas covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Magnolia Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Montage Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WPX Energy with a $7.88 average price target, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on June 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

PPL (PPL)

Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith maintained a Hold rating on PPL today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PPL is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.25.

