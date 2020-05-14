Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Western Midstream Partners (WES), Ramaco Resources (METC) and Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Western Midstream Partners (WES), Ramaco Resources (METC) and Falcon Minerals (FLMN).

Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Hold rating on Western Midstream Partners today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.05, close to its 52-week low of $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 47.3% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Noble Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Midstream Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $10.80, which is a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.50 price target.

Ramaco Resources (METC)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Levin maintained a Buy rating on Ramaco Resources today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.96, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Levin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Levin covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as CONSOL Coal Resources, Natural Resource PRN, and Alliance Resource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ramaco Resources with a $5.50 average price target, implying a 189.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.20, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is ranked #6092 out of 6532 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Falcon Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.70, representing a 72.1% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

