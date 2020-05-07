Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Western Midstream Partners (WES) and American Water (AWK)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Western Midstream Partners (WES) and American Water (AWK).

Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Wells Fargo analyst Sharon Lui maintained a Sell rating on Western Midstream Partners today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.20, close to its 52-week low of $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Lui is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 64.7% success rate. Lui covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Crossamerica Partners, USA Compression, and CSI Compressco.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Midstream Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $10.70.

American Water (AWK)

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder maintained a Hold rating on American Water today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Brookfield Infrastructure, and California Water Service.

American Water has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.57.

