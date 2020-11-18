Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Valero Energy (VLO), Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) and Tamarack Valley Energy (OtherTNEYF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Valero Energy (VLO), Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) and Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF).

Valero Energy (VLO)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy on November 16 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Valero Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.40, a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

In a report issued on November 16, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nextera Energy Partners, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.77, close to its 52-week high of $69.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nextera Energy Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.22, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

In a report issued on November 16, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tamarack Valley Energy, with a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whitecap Resources, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tamarack Valley Energy with a $1.09 average price target, a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.