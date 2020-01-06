Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Suncor Energy (SU) and Chevron (CVX)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Suncor Energy (SU) and Chevron (CVX).

Suncor Energy (SU)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy today and set a price target of C$47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $38.21 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chevron (CVX)

In a report issued on January 3, Biraj Borkhataria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Chevron, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.26.

Borkhataria has an average return of 1.6% when recommending Chevron.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is ranked #2744 out of 5775 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chevron with a $137.89 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CVX: