Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Sempra Energy (SRE) and Delek US Holdings (DK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Sempra Energy (SRE) and Delek US Holdings (DK).

Sempra Energy (SRE)

In a report released today, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Sempra Energy, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $128.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 69.8% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Chesapeake Utilities, and Centerpoint Energy.

Sempra Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.40, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Delek US Holdings (DK)

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Read covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Conocophillips.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delek US Holdings with a $19.33 average price target, implying a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.