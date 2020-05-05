Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Public Service Enterprise (PEG) and Summit Midstream (SMLP)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Public Service Enterprise (PEG) and Summit Midstream (SMLP).

Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained a Buy rating on Public Service Enterprise yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.9% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Edison International, and Alliant Energy.

Public Service Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.64, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Summit Midstream (SMLP)

In a report released yesterday, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Summit Midstream. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Satish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.