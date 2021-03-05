Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Paramount Resources (OtherPRMRF) and Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paramount Resources (PRMRF) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYF).

Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

In a report issued on March 3, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources, with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.42, close to its 52-week high of $9.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 51.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paramount Resources with a $8.34 average price target, representing a -5.9% downside. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.50 price target.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources on March 3 and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitecap Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.17, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

