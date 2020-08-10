Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Montage Resources (MR), Enerplus (ERF) and SM Energy (SM)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Montage Resources (MR), Enerplus (ERF) and SM Energy (SM).

Montage Resources (MR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Montage Resources on August 7 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 42.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Montage Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Enerplus (ERF)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus on August 7 and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.5% and a 42.6% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enerplus with a $3.45 average price target.

SM Energy (SM)

In a report issued on August 7, William S. Thompson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.2% and a 32.6% success rate. Thompson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Viper Energy, WPX Energy, and PDC Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $4.14, which is a 42.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

