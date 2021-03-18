Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Frontera Energy (OtherFECCF) and MEG Energy (OtherMEGEF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Frontera Energy (FECCF) and MEG Energy (MEGEF).

Frontera Energy (FECCF)

BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy CFA reiterated a Hold rating on Frontera Energy today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.41, close to its 52-week high of $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 44.4% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Parex Resources, Canacol Energy, and Crew Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Frontera Energy with a $7.26 average price target, which is a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

In a report released today, Randy Ollenberger from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on MEG Energy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.86, close to its 52-week high of $6.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ollenberger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 49.2% success rate. Ollenberger covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Birchcliff Energy, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEG Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.26, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

