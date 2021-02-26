Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Centerpoint Energy (CNP).

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report released today, William Featherston from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.16, close to its 52-week high of $57.25.

Featherston has an average return of 10.3% when recommending Exxon Mobil.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston is ranked #6580 out of 7333 analysts.

Exxon Mobil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $53.82, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Centerpoint Energy today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.72.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 62.8% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.78.

