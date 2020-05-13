Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: EON SE (OtherEONGY) and ENGIE SA (OtherENGIY)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on EON SE (EONGY) and ENGIE SA (ENGIY).

EON SE (EONGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker downgraded EON SE to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 43.4% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and Orsted.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EON SE with a $10.52 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ENGIE SA (ENGIY)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA, with a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.00, close to its 52-week low of $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.5% and a 40.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

ENGIE SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.