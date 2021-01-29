Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Emera (OtherEMRAF), Northland Power (OtherNPIFF) and TransAlta (TAC)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emera (EMRAF), Northland Power (NPIFF) and TransAlta (TAC).

Emera (EMRAF)

In a report issued on January 27, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Emera, with a price target of C$64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Emera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.59, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$64.00 price target.

Northland Power (NPIFF)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Hold rating on Northland Power on January 27 and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.80, close to its 52-week high of $41.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 82.8% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northland Power is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.54, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on January 13, CIBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$52.00 price target.

TransAlta (TAC)

RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta on January 27 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.82, close to its 52-week high of $9.09.

Choy has an average return of 34.0% when recommending TransAlta.

According to TipRanks.com, Choy is ranked #1707 out of 7245 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransAlta with a $9.91 average price target, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

