Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Dominion Energy (D), Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) and Suncor Energy (SU)

Howard Kim- May 5, 2021, 9:45 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Dominion Energy (D), Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) and Suncor Energy (SU).

Dominion Energy (D)

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dominion Energy, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Sempra Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dominion Energy with a $86.80 average price target, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

In a report released today, Mike Murphy CFA from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy, with a price target of $1.15. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.74.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.8% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Parex Resources, and Frontera Energy.

Gran Tierra Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.03.

Suncor Energy (SU)

BMO Capital analyst Randy Ollenberger maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.33, close to its 52-week high of $23.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ollenberger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 49.5% success rate. Ollenberger covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Canadian Natural, and ARC Resources.

Suncor Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.74, representing a 29.5% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$39.00 price target.

