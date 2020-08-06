Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Diamondback (FANG), Kosmos Energy (KOS) and Delek US Holdings (DK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Diamondback (FANG), Kosmos Energy (KOS) and Delek US Holdings (DK).

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report issued on August 4, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.0% and a 32.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.28, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Kosmos Energy (KOS)

In a report issued on August 4, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kosmos Energy, with a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.45, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 38.9% success rate. Stanton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Parex Resources, and Genel Energy.

Kosmos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.36.

Delek US Holdings (DK)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 42.4% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek US Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $19.50, a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

