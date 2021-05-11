Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Devon Energy (DVN) and Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Devon Energy (DVN) and Clearway Energy (CWEN).

Devon Energy (DVN)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson reiterated a Buy rating on Devon Energy yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.01, close to its 52-week high of $27.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 47.4% success rate. Richardson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell A, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Pioneer Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Devon Energy with a $29.76 average price target, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Evercore ISI analyst Durgesh Chopra maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chopra is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Chopra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Edison International, and Essential Utilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearway Energy with a $30.83 average price target, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

