Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Crescent Point Energy (CPG), NuVista Energy (OtherNUVSF) and Emera (OtherEMRAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Crescent Point Energy (CPG), NuVista Energy (NUVSF) and Emera (EMRAF).

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

CIBC analyst Jamie Kubik reiterated a Buy rating on Crescent Point Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.16, close to its 52-week high of $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 41.7% success rate. Kubik covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Paramount Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.49.

NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on NuVista Energy, with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.16, close to its 52-week high of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Whitecap Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $2.29.

Emera (EMRAF)

CIBC analyst Mark Jarvi reiterated a Hold rating on Emera yesterday and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.13, close to its 52-week high of $47.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarvi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Jarvi covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.15.

