Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Continental Resources (CLR) and Eversource Energy (ES)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Continental Resources (CLR) and Eversource Energy (ES).

Continental Resources (CLR)

MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerdes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 41.8% success rate. Gerdes covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Comstock Resources.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.38, implying a -10.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Eversource Energy (ES)

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eversource Energy with a $84.88 average price target, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

