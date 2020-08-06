Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Consolidated Edison (ED) and Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Consolidated Edison (ED) and Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP).

Consolidated Edison (ED)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.25.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 60.0% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Consolidated Edison has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.31.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

In a report released today, Devin Dodge from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Dodge covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Business Partners, Waste Connections, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.93, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.