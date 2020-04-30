Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Concho Resources (CXO), Range Resources (RRC) and NextEra Energy (NEE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Concho Resources (CXO), Range Resources (RRC) and NextEra Energy (NEE).

Concho Resources (CXO)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources on April 27 and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.8% and a 31.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Pioneer Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Concho Resources with a $72.21 average price target, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

Range Resources (RRC)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Range Resources on April 27 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.3% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Range Resources with a $2.99 average price target.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

In a report issued on April 28, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy, with a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $232.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $258.13 average price target, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $273.00 price target.

