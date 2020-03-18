Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Chevron (CVX), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Flughafen Zurich AG (OtherUZAPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Chevron (CVX), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Flughafen Zurich AG (UZAPF).

Chevron (CVX)

In a report issued on March 16, Biraj Borkhataria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Chevron, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.69, close to its 52-week low of $65.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.7% and a 32.9% success rate. Borkhataria covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell A, Exxon Mobil, and Repsol.

Chevron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.33, implying a 70.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released yesterday, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 51.2% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $55.01 average price target, a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$64.00 price target.

Flughafen Zurich AG (UZAPF)

RBC Capital analyst Stephanie D’Ath maintained a Buy rating on Flughafen Zurich AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $166.80, close to its 52-week low of $164.67.

According to TipRanks.com, D’Ath is ranked #1883 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flughafen Zurich AG is a Hold with an average price target of $166.39.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.