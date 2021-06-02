Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Tamarack Valley Energy (OtherTNEYF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released today, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Clean Energy Fuels, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $43.83 average price target.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tamarack Valley Energy, with a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.38, close to its 52-week high of $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Headwater Exploration, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Tamarack Valley Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.95, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report released today, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

