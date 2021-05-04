Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), CVR Energy (CVI) and Diamondback (FANG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), CVR Energy (CVI) and Diamondback (FANG).

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Cabot Oil & Gas yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.78, close to its 52-week low of $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.29, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

CVR Energy (CVI)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on CVR Energy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVR Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $24.40.

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Buy rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.41, close to its 52-week high of $88.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 33.7% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamondback with a $96.78 average price target, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

