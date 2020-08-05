Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Black Hills (BKH) and Husky Energy (OtherHUSKF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Black Hills (BKH) and Husky Energy (HUSKF).

Black Hills (BKH)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Black Hills, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.98.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 61.8% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Hills with a $69.20 average price target, which is a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Husky Energy (HUSKF)

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.1% and a 39.2% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

Husky Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.38, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.