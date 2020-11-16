Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: American Water (AWK), Emera (OtherEMRAF) and Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on American Water (AWK), Emera (EMRAF) and Southwestern Energy (SWN).

American Water (AWK)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on American Water on November 13 and set a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $161.31, close to its 52-week high of $172.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 72.1% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Water with a $177.33 average price target, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on November 9, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

Emera (EMRAF)

In a report issued on November 13, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Emera, with a price target of C$64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Emera with a $46.27 average price target.

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report issued on November 13, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.0% and a 31.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.24, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

