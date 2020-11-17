Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Ameren (AEE), Apache (APA) and Consolidated Edison (ED)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Ameren (AEE), Apache (APA) and Consolidated Edison (ED).

Ameren (AEE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Ameren today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.3% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameren is a Hold with an average price target of $84.75.

Apache (APA)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Apache, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 45.9% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Hess Midstream Partners, and Continental Resources.

Apache has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.09, implying a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Consolidated Edison (ED)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 20.0% success rate. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Eversource Energy, and Avangrid.

Consolidated Edison has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $80.00.

