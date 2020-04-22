Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Aggreko (OtherARGKF) and American Electric Power (AEP)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Aggreko (ARGKF) and American Electric Power (AEP).
Aggreko (ARGKF)
Barclays analyst Paul Checketts maintained a Hold rating on Aggreko yesterday and set a price target of £5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.30.
According to TipRanks.com, Checketts is ranked #5633 out of 6484 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Aggreko is a Hold with an average price target of $6.89, which is a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £5.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
American Electric Power (AEP)
Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Buy rating on American Electric Power yesterday and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.47.
According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and Pinnacle West Capital.
Currently, the analyst consensus on American Electric Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.08, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.