Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Zscaler (ZS), Ichor Holdings (ICHR) and Twitter (TWTR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zscaler (ZS), Ichor Holdings (ICHR) and Twitter (TWTR).

Zscaler (ZS)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler yesterday and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $202.40, close to its 52-week high of $212.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 79.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Zscaler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.00, which is a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Ichor Holdings (ICHR)

In a report released yesterday, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.60, close to its 52-week high of $39.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 81.4% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ichor Holdings with a $41.20 average price target, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Twitter (TWTR)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Twitter today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 82.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, ANGI Homeservices, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.14, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

