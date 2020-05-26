Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Zscaler (ZS) and VMware (VMW)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zscaler (ZS) and VMware (VMW).

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report released today, Daniel Bartus from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.94.

Bartus has an average return of 42.7% when recommending Zscaler.

According to TipRanks.com, Bartus is ranked #1588 out of 6619 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $69.17 average price target, which is a -9.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

VMware (VMW)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on VMware today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.60.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 76.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

VMware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.61, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $135.00 price target.

