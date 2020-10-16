Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Yandex (YNDX), Fortive (FTV) and Snap (SNAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Yandex (YNDX), Fortive (FTV) and Snap (SNAP).

Yandex (YNDX)

Merrill Lynch analyst Cesar Tiron maintained a Hold rating on Yandex today and set a price target of $71.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.15.

Tiron has an average return of 37.1% when recommending Yandex.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiron is ranked #2169 out of 7018 analysts.

Yandex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.65.

Fortive (FTV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Fortive today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortive with a $80.66 average price target, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating on Snap today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.67, close to its 52-week high of $27.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 70.3% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Alphabet Class A, and Headhunter Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $28.51 average price target, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

