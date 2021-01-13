Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Workday (WDAY) and Science Applications (SAIC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Workday (WDAY) and Science Applications (SAIC).

Workday (WDAY)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Workday on January 11 and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $225.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 74.7% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $261.63 average price target.

Science Applications (SAIC)

In a report issued on January 11, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications, with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.50, close to its 52-week high of $100.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 52.9% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Science Applications with a $106.71 average price target, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

