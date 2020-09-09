Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: WISeKey International Holding (WKEY), Coupa Software (COUP) and Qudian (QD)

Christine Brown- September 9, 2020, 6:15 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on WISeKey International Holding (WKEY), Coupa Software (COUP) and Qudian (QD).

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on WISeKey International Holding, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 35.6% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, POET Technologies, and Microvision.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WISeKey International Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $276.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $287.09, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Qudian (QD)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Hold rating to Qudian today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.46, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 38.6% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qudian is a Hold with an average price target of $1.90.

