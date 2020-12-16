Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: WEX (WEX), RingCentral (RNG) and GoDaddy (GDDY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WEX (WEX), RingCentral (RNG) and GoDaddy (GDDY).

WEX (WEX)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on WEX. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $204.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 78.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WEX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $178.50.

RingCentral (RNG)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $353.08, close to its 52-week high of $355.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 76.6% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

RingCentral has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $353.36, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report issued on December 2, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $345.00 price target.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on GoDaddy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.84, close to its 52-week high of $89.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 74.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

GoDaddy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.17.

