Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: VMware (VMW), Baidu (BIDU) and Slack Technologies (WORK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on VMware (VMW), Baidu (BIDU) and Slack Technologies (WORK).

VMware (VMW)

In a report released today, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on VMware, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

VMware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.82, representing a 39.5% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Baidu (BIDU)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on Baidu today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Weibo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baidu is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.86, a 57.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Slack Technologies today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Slack Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50, representing a -7.3% downside. In a report issued on March 12, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.