Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Vicor (VICR), Maxlinear (MXL) and Clearfield (CLFD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Vicor (VICR), Maxlinear (MXL) and Clearfield (CLFD).

Vicor (VICR)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on Vicor today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.87, close to its 52-week high of $78.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 69.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vicor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.25.

Maxlinear (MXL)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Maxlinear, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.37, close to its 52-week high of $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 77.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxlinear with a $27.80 average price target, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

Clearfield (CLFD)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Clearfield today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.99, close to its 52-week high of $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearfield with a $18.00 average price target.

