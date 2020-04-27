Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Vicor (VICR) and PROS Holdings (PRO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Vicor (VICR) and PROS Holdings (PRO).

Vicor (VICR)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Vicor, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Axcelis Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vicor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.33.

PROS Holdings (PRO)

Northland Securities analyst Tyler Wood maintained a Buy rating on PROS Holdings today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.73, close to its 52-week low of $19.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shotspotter, ServiceNow, and Agilysys.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.60, an 87.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

