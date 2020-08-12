Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Viavi Solutions (VIAV) and Inovalon (INOV)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Viavi Solutions (VIAV) and Inovalon (INOV).

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viavi Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.63, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Inovalon (INOV)

Citigroup analyst Daniel Grosslight maintained a Hold rating on Inovalon yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.76, close to its 52-week high of $25.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosslight is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 121.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Grosslight covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Change Healthcare, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Inovalon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.17, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

