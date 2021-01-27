Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Verizon (VZ), F5 Networks (FFIV) and Texas Instruments (TXN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Verizon (VZ), F5 Networks (FFIV) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Verizon (VZ)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Verizon yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 59.3% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GTT Communications, and Cogent Comms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.88, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $208.56, close to its 52-week high of $211.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 61.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $209.36, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Hold rating on Texas Instruments yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.47, close to its 52-week high of $175.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Instruments is a Hold with an average price target of $175.10, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

