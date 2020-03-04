Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Digital Turbine (APPS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Digital Turbine (APPS).
Veeva Systems (VEEV)
In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Veeva Systems, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.50.
According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 73.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Everbridge, Descartes, and Zendesk.
Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.83.
Digital Turbine (APPS)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Digital Turbine today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.84.
Moldow has an average return of 7.2% when recommending Digital Turbine.
According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #6098 out of 6263 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Turbine with a $10.19 average price target.
